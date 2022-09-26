New Track Pack offers better track performance for the Ford Focus ST

The Ford Focus ST can now be had with a new Track Pack, adding hardware changes to chassis, brakes, suspension and wheels.

Just over a year ago, Ford revealed the ‘Ultimate version of the Focus ST if you want to go blatting, with the Ford Focus ST Edition promising the “most dynamic version yet of the fourth-generation Focus ST”.

It came with adjustable coilover suspension, flow-formed alloys, hydraulically-activated electronic limited-slip differential and selectable driving modes. It cost £35,785.

Now, Ford is back with another bite at a very similar cherry with a new option for Focus ST owners wanting better track performance, the new Focus ST Track Pack, which adds £3k to the price of the ST.

The new Track Pack adds nothing to the power of the ST – it’s still 276bhp from the 2.3-litre Ecoboost – but it does throw toys in the mix that’ll get you around a track quicker.

Just like last year’s ST Edition, it gets flow-formed alloys, bigger Brembo brakes and KW coilover suspension with dampers which get 12-way adjustment for compression and 16-way for rebound, and comes with 50 per cent stiffer springs and adjustable ride height too.

Stefan Muenzinger, Ford Performance Manger, said:

Our new Focus ST Track Pack combines high-end technical components to make the hot-hatch truly track-capable for enthusiasts. Adjustable suspension, huge brakes and grippy tyres help optimise performance, body control and track durability for maximum fun – and that’s what this car is all about.

The new Focus St Track Pack is only available on the manual ST, and is now available to order with first customer cars due in November.