New Vauxhall Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe – Vauxhall’s first electrified GSe models

The new Vauxhall Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe arrive as the first models in Vauxhall’s new GSe electrified offerings.

A couple of weeks ago, Vauxhall announced a new GSe moniker for ‘performance’ electrified models, and now we get the first offerings with the new GSe badge – the new Vauxhall Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe.

But before you get too excited at the prospect of a hot hatch, and estate, Astra with cracking performance and impressive 0-62mph times thanks to a big PHEV powertrain output, think again. The Astra GSe PHEV models are distinctly warm, not hot.

Both the Hatch and the Estate come with basically the same 1.6-litre turbo petrol with electric motor and 12.4kWh battery as the regular Astra PHEV, although power is boosted from the regular 178bhp to 222bhp. Vauxhall isn’t saying how quick the Astra GSes are, but a bit under 62mph in 8.0 seconds is probably about it.

Beyond the modest power boost, the Astra GSe comes with tuned dampers and steering and a 10mm lower ride height for a more sporty drive, titivated bumpers, new alloys and Alcnatar splashed on the interior.

Vauxhall’s James Taylor said:

Available with Plug-in Hybrid powertrains from launch, the All-New Astra GSe and All-New Astra Sports Tourer GSe are the ideal cars for launching our dynamic new sub-brand, offering sporty styling, enhanced driving performance and all the benefits of an electrified powertrain. As we work towards becoming an all-electric brand by 2028, our range-topping GSe models will showcase that electrified performance and driving pleasure can go hand-in-hand.

The new Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe go on sale later in the year with the first deliveries in 2023.