Vauxhall turns the GSi badge electric with new performance GSe sub-brand

Vauxhall reveals the arrival of a new GSe sub-brand for electric performance models as the firm heads in to an electric future.

Volkswagen has already come up with the GTX moniker for the ‘performance’ versions of their EVs, and now it’s Vauxhall’s turn to launch an electric ‘performance’ brand.

Heading for the dustbin is the GSi moniker to be replaced – on Vauxhall EVs – with the new GSe moniker as Vauxhall heads for an all-electric future.

There’s no news yet on which will be the first Vauxhall model to get the GSe badge, although the only electric models Vauxhall currently have are the Corsa Electric and Mokka Electric and a couple of electric vans.

They may not be suitable candidates for the GTe badge, but heading in to view soon will be the electric versions of the Astra and Astra Estate – Vauxhall’s take on the new Peugeot e-308 – which will be an appropriate place to start.

Vauxhall’s James Taylor said:

GSe will offer sports handling and looks combined with the performance and responsibility of electrified powertrains. Sitting atop the newly simplified Vauxhall range, the GSe name is both a nod to GSi performance models from our heritage as well being a complement to the GS versions in our line-up today. Vauxhall is committed to electrifying Britain and GSe shows that performance and driving pleasure are set to be part of our electric future.

Let’s hope Vauxhall’s GSe models are a bit more performance-focused than VW’s current GTX models.