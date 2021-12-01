New Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Estate revealed – a Peugeot 308 SW in Luton clothes

The new Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Estate is revealed with looks lifted straight from the Astra Hatch and with PHEV options.

It was early last month that the new Vauxhall Astra went on sale in the UK, having been revealed back in July, and it’s probably the best-looking Astra we’ve seen for quite some time.

Now it’s time for the estate version of the new Astra to take a bow with the reveal of the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer, and if you’re a fan of a good-looking estate then the new Sports Tourer should tick your boxes.

From the front, the Sports Tourer is identical to the new Astra Hatch but with a rather elegant shed bolted to the back to offer added practicality – and, to our eyes, even better looks – with up to 1,634 litres of space with the seats down (a bit less in PHEV variants), and the option of ‘Intelli-Space’ movable floor in the non-PHEV variants.

Inside it’s identical to the Hatch, which means a 10″ digital instrument panel and 10″ infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and seats certified by Germany’s ‘Better Backs’ campaign.

Vauxhall isn’t ready to reveal details of powertrains, although they do say there will be petrol and diesel ICE with power from 108bhp to 128bhp, and PHEV with up to 222bhp. But if you take a look at the Peugeot 308 SW powertrains – which is basically what the Astra is under the skin – you’ll probably not go far wrong.

Order books for the new Astra Sports Tourer will open in the New Year. Expect prices to start around £25k.