New Vauxhall Astra goes on sale with Vauxhall’s new trim line-up

The new Vauxhall Astra goes on sale with prices from £23,275, a new model structure of Design, GS Line and Ultimate and plug-in hybrid option.

Back in the summer, Vauxhall revealed the new Astra – complete with underpinnings from the Peugeot 308 – looking better than an Astra has for a while and complete with Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ face.

Engine choices for the new Astra include a pair of PHEV options with either 178bhp or 222bhp (the latter won’t be available for a while) which adds an electric motor and 12.4kWh battery for a promised EV range of 35 miles. ‘Normal’ engine options are a 1.2-litre three-pot with 108bhp or 128bhp and a 1.5-litre four-pot diesel with 128bhp.

The launch of the new Astra sees Vauxhall trim its model range to just a trio of options – Design, GS Line and Ultimate – which will also be rolled out across the rest of the Vauxhall range.

The entry-level Astra Design (from £23,275) gets 16″ alloys, ‘Pure Panel’ infotainment and Nav, 10″ infotainment, 10″ digital instruments, Bluetooth and Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as Lane Departure and Lane Keep, Speed Sign Recognition, AEB, Cruise, LED headlights, parking sensors, Keyless and Climate.

Move up to the Astra GS Line (from £26,170) and you get 17″ black alloys, black roof, traffic sign recognition, Forward Collison RAlert, 360 panoramic camera, Adaptive cruise, heated steering wheel and active sports-style seat for the driver.

Top of the Astra tree is the Astra Ultimate (from £29,285) which adds 18″ grey alloys, IntelliLux adaptive LED headlights, HUD, Wireless phone charger, Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot, Lane Positioning, Rear Cross Traffic, semi-automated lane change assist, air quality sensor, heated front seats and Alcantara.

The new Vauxhall Astra is now on sale with the first deliveries due Q1 2022.