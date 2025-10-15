New Vauxhall Grandland eAWD is CHEAPER than the single motor Grandland

The new AWD electric Vauxhall Grandland price starts from £35,495, oddly making it cheaper than the single motor model.

Back in the summer, Vauxhall revealed the Grandland Electric AWD (now called the Vauxhall Grandland eAWD), its first AWD EV with a motor front and back and a decent 321bhp on offer.

Now, Vauxhall has revealed pricing and specs for the new AWD Grandland, which you’d expect will cost a chunk more than the single motor 209bhp version. But it doesn’t.

In fact, and it seems very odd, Vauxhall has priced the eAWD so it’s £1,510 cheaper than the single-motor version at £35,495 (including ECG). Which makes little sense unless they’re about to drop the price of the single motor version.

The Grandland eAWD comes with a choice of two trim levels – GS and Ultimate – with GS specs including 16″ infotainment, 10″ digital instrument screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, black exterior detailing, electric tailgate and 19″ alloys.

Ultimate models (£36,995 including ECG) gets moe safety nannies, Matrix LED headlights, heated windscreen, HUD and posh Sound.

Powertrain specs are 321bhp from the electric motors powered by a 73kWh battery with 150kW DC charging and range of 311 miles, with four driving modes – Normal, AWD, Sport and Eco.