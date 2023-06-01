New Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition – more expensive than a Porsche Macan S

The Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition is revealed as a limited run of 333 cars with much titivation, but costing more than a Porsche Macan S.

Last month, Volkswagen delivered a tease for a new limited edition Golf R, which looked set to follow the path of the Golf R 20 Years we saw last year, with added titivations and power upped to 328bhp (333 PS). And it is – sort of.

Yes, the new Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition does come with lots of titivations and the same 328bhp as the R 20 Years, but VW seems to have been smoking something they perhaps shouldn’t when they came up with the price. It’s a whopping £65,500 (€76,410 in Germany). That’s more than a Porsche Macan S.

For more than £20k on top of the price of a regular Golf R (and £16.5k on top of the Golf R 20 Years) Volkswagen gives you an Akrapovi? R Performance exhausts system with titanium silencers and a 19″ Estoril alloys with semi-slick tyres,

There’s also a new Lime Yellow paint job, black roof and 333 decals proliferating, whilst inside there are Nappa leather sports seats, posh Harmon Kardon Sound, plus IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, Light and Vision Package and a rear-view camera.

Peter Jost, VW R Marketing man, said:

The Golf R 333 Limited Edition is extremely important for our brand. It is precisely such limited and high-performance vehicles that turbocharge the Volkswagen R brand – a genuine eye-catcher and extremely attractive. Every customer can be sure that they have an extremely rare vehicle and a potential collector’s item in their garage.

Production of the Golf R 333 starts in September, and as far as we can see it’s only going to be available in Germany.