New Volkswagen Tiguan arrives on new platform and with PHEV range of 62 miles

The new Volkswagen Tiguan arrives with a new MQB Evo Platform, familiar looks and PHEV option with a 62-mile EV range.

Volkswagen may be headlining its ID EV range, but it’s ICE that pays the bills, and no other model in VW’s range contributes more than the VW Tiguan.

Yes, despite us all thinking VW’s biggest-selling model is the Golf it is in fact the Tiguan, so this new Tiguan is a very big deal for VW.

So, despite the new MBQ Evo Platform – which should make everything that bit better – VW has delivered a new Tiguan with familiar looks – but with a very ‘bold’ lower grille – in a package with the same wheelbase as the current Tiguan but a bit taller and a bit longer.

Under the skin, there’s a wide choice of powertrain options (not all of which will hit the UK), with 128bhp and 148bhp TSI mild hybrid petrols, a 2.0-litre petrol with 200bhp or 260bhp and a pair of 2.0-litre turbo diesels, all with DSG ‘box, 4WD on the more powerful models and VW’s new Vehicle Dynamics Manager.

In addition to the ICE and mild hybrid options, there’s also a revised PHEV powertrain with a bigger 19.7kWh battery promising EV range of 62 miles.

Inside, there are lots familiar from the new Passat, with a 12.9″ infotainment with VW’s new MIB4 (15″ if you spend enough) and 10.25″ driver display, a bigger central console and selectable ‘Atmospheres’.

Expect the new VW Tiguan to go on sale early in the New Year.