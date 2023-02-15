New Volkswagen Touareg REVEALED ahead of May debut

A new VW Touareg will be revealed in May, ahead of which Volkswagen delivers some detail and testing photos of a camouflaged Touareg.

It’s getting on for five years since the current Volkswagen Touareg went on sale in the UK, so it’s due for a bit of an overhaul.

Due in May, the new Touareg is out testing in the snow in Sweden, so VW has delivered photos – albeit still in camouflage – and some details of what we should expect.

Visually, the new Touareg is getting the tweaks you’d expect including bumpers, lights and wheels, with the new IQ. Light HD headlights featuring 38,400 micro LEDs (pray you never have to replace them) which will “turn night into day” without dazzling oncoming traffic. There’s also – big intake of breath – an illuminated VW logo on the tailgate.

The Touareg’s chassis comes in for a bit of a tweak too including a roof load sensor which improves agility when you’ve got a roof box on, and both the standard steel and optional air suspension get a new setup promising to improve both performance and comfort.

Inside, the new Touareg gets VW’s ‘Innovision Cockpit’ with 15.1″ infotainment and comes with improved voice control, lane-precise Nav and HD maps, as well as softer armrests and centre console panels.

Engine options will include a V6 petrol and a pair of V6 Diesels, as well as a pair of PHEV Touaregs with one of the PHEVs the new Touareg R which, it would seem, no increase in power over the current Touareg, although we’ll probably see increased EV range for the PHEVs.

We can probably expect more details to tease out ahead of the official debut of the new Touareg in May.