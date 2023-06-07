New Volvo EX30 electric SUV REVEALED – and it’s the quickest Volvo ever

The new Volvo EX30 – Volvo’s smallest SUV – is revealed, with prices starting from £33,795, two trim levels and three powertrains.

We reported earlier today that Volvo is starting to cull its slower-selling models as it heads down the EV road, and now it reveals its next EV instalment with the arrival of the new Volvo EX30, the smallest SUV from Volvo and, daftly, the quickest too.

Using the same EV platform as the Smart #1, the EX30 looks much like a shrunken version of the range-topping EX90, with closed-off front and Thor headlights, wheels options from 18″ to 20″ and a choice of five new colours.

Inside is familiar Volvo territory, although the 12.3″ Google-based infotainment looks plonked on rather than integrated, there’s a sound bar across the dash instead of speakers in the doors, a glove box in the middle instead of the passenger side, although it looks like Volvo has drifted down the no physical buttons route. Interiors will come in one of four ‘Rooms’ for different looks.

Volvo is keen we know that the EX30 is the most ‘Eco’ Volvo ever, emitting under 30 tonnes of CO2 in manufacture and running for 124k miles, achieved in part by the use of 25 per cent recycled aluminium, 17 per cent of recycled steel and 17 per cent recycled plastics.

Electric powertrains come in a choice of three flavours, with an entry-level RWD 268bhp electric motor using a 51kWh LFP battery promising range of 214 miles, a mid-range Extended Range option with the same 268bhp RWD drive motor but a 69kWh NMC battery and range of 298 miles, and a range-topping AWD version too.

The AWD EX30 uses the same 69kWh battery as the RWD Extended Range, but with an additional 154bhp motor at the front for a combined 422bhp, promising range of 286 miles and a 0-62mph of just 3,6 seconds. But does a compact family SUV really need that sort of performance, especially as most EX30s are likely to be bought by a younger demographic and as second cars? Still, sounds like a blast.

Obviously, because Volvo, there’s a strong focus on safety – although no LIDAR like the EX90 – with stuff like door-opening warnings for passing cyclists, new restraint systems, new Park Pilot and much more too.

Then two trim levels available initially (there will be cheaper ‘Core’ models to come) – Plus and Ultra – with all coming with auto LED headlights, adaptive cruise, Heat Pump, Climate, heated seats and steering wheel, Harman Kardon Sound, and Ultra models adding 360 camera, Park Pilot, Panoramic Roof, electric front seats and 20″ alloys.

The new Volvo EX30 goes on sale today in the UK, although customer cars won’t start arriving until Q1 2024, with prices from £33,795 for the Single Motor versions, £38,545 for Single Motor Extended Range, and £40,995 for the Twin Motor Performance models.