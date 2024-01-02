Nissan celebrates 90 years of Great Transport Innovations – which includes the Nissan LEAF EV

Nissan celebrates their 90th anniversary by looking at the greatest transport innovations since Nissan arrived in December 1933.

It’s 90 years since Nissan was founded on 26 December 1933, and Nissan has commissioned a poll to look at the greatest transport innovations since its birth. Unsurprisingly, Nissan makes the top 30 list (below).

Nissan managed to come in at number 19 with the launch of the first mass-market EV (the LEAF), but the top three greatest innovations were Concorde in 1976, the first flight of a commercial jet in 1957 and the opening of the channel tunnel in 1994.

The On-Poll Survey also asked the 2,000 participants what the future holds, with 69 per cent believing new tech will play a big part in reducing the environmental impact of transport, and 27 per cent in favour of AI in the car industry.

Andre Hobson, Nissa GB MD, said:

Over the last 90 years, we’ve always dared to do things differently at Nissan and have delivered some truly ground-breaking innovations along the way. We’re so proud of this pioneering spirit and the people who make up our incredible global team at Nissan – I look forward to sharing more automotive design, technology and driving excitement with our customers in the future.

Of those polled, 70 per cent believe transport innovations have had a positive impact on their lives by enabling them to travel more easily.

GREATEST TRANSPORT INNOVATIONS OF THE LAST 90 YEARS

1976 – Concorde makes first passenger-carrying supersonic flight 1957 – First flight of a commercial jet airliner 1994 – The opening of the channel tunnel 1958 – First commercial jet airliner 1981 – Maiden flight of the space shuttle 1960 – Launch of the first Sat Nav 1951 – Creation of power steering 1988 – First airbag 1934 – Introduction of the Driving Test 1955 – Creation of the Hovercraft 1959 – The first three-point seat belt 2022 – First zero-emissions electric flight takes place 1939 – First practical helicopter built 1949 – First zebra crossing 1971 – The Lunar Roving vehicle is used on the moon 1964 – Launch of the Bullet Train 1939 – Creation of automatic transmission 1967 – Automatic Train Operation: London Underground 2010 – Launch of the world’s first mass-produced electric car 1984 – Driverless Cars 1953 – First air conditioning in a car 2022 – First railway line run by hydrogen-powered trains 1971 – ABS technology first used on a car 1940 – First electric bus delivered 2003 – First automatic parking 2016 – First hydrogen-powered flight 1984 – First car with a CD player 2001 – First hands-free Bluetooth kit 2018 – First driverless trams tested 1958 – Creation of cruise control