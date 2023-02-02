Nissan Max-Out Electric Convertible comes to life at Nissan Futures

Nissan is holding the Nissan Futures event in Japan to showcase its electric future and has delivered a real-life version of the Max-Out Electric Convertible.

Back at the end of 2021, Nissan revealed its ‘Ambition 30’ plan to deliver solid-state batteries and 23 electrified models by 2030

Nissan said the bulk of its investment will go on its electrified models – 15 of them BEVs – as well as more Nissan e-Power cars delivering EV driving with petrol power.

As part of that presentation, Nissan delivered a range of concepts including Hang-Out, Max-Out and Surf-Out which, it turns out, were never actually ‘real’ cars but virtual ones.

Now, as Nissan holds its ‘Nissan Futures’ event in Japan to showcase its future for “sustainable mobility and innovative design”, it reveals an actual, real-life version of the Max-Out concept, although we’re not entirely sure it has anything going on under the skin. Nissan says of the Max-Out:

Created on the fundamental concept of being one with the car, the Nissan Max-Out two-seater convertible is designed to provide a liberating sense of openness while offering an enhanced, dynamic driving experience. The Max-Out displays Nissan’s innovation to develop a diverse range of advanced and striking vehicles, with a clear vision of how they can benefit both individuals and society.

The Max-Out has a rather retro feel to its design, with an original set of wheels, a gaping vent at the front instead of a grille and a ‘Tron-like’ interior with a wide digital display.

It’s hard to see the Max-Out transforming into a production model, but if it points at a future electric convertible Nissan we assume it won’t arrive until at least 2028 when Nissan expects to have production-ready solid-state batteries to power it.