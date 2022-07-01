Nissan Qashqai e-POWER – Nissan’s ‘Petrol-Powered EV’ – on sale in the UK

The innovative Nissan Qashqai e-Power goes on sale in the UK with prices starting from £32,950. Order books open July 5.

Is now the right time to buy an electric car? Maybe, but with technology racing forward and a less than perfect charging network – not to mention the upfront cost of EVs – many car owners are loathe, or financially unable, to take the leap in to a full EV.

But Nissan reckons they have a solution which gives you the benefits of an EV – instant torque and quiet running – without the inherent cost and downsides of a BEV – Nissan e-Power.

Already used in Japanese models, where the e-Power option is the best seller, e-Power now arrives in Europe in the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power, on sale from 5 July.

Unlike a normal hybrid car, the Qashqai e-Power uses its 188bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine to deliver power to the battery which then drives a 188bhp electric motor, with the petrol engine delivering additional power direct to the motor through an inverter too if needed.

The upshot is quieter driving and a proper EV driving experience – including e-Pedal one foot driving – but with no range or charging anxiety and economy of over 50mpg.

Prices for the Qashqai e-Power 190 2WD Auto start at £32,950 for the Acenta Premium, £35,120 for the N-Connecta and £38,140 for the Tekna model, around £2k more than the ICE-powered versions of the Qashqai.

Nissan’s David Moss said:

This technology offers the best of both worlds and represents the best of Nissan – bold, pioneering and innovative – while putting the driver first.