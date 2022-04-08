Nissan reveals prototype production facilities for SOLID-STATE Batteries

Nissan reveals a new prototype production facility for solid-state batteries as it heads towards production by 2028.

We’ve been following the development of solid-state batteries for Evs for more than a decade, ever since Toyota revealed their work to make solid-state batteries a viable reality for powering electric cars (and anything else with a battery).

Since then we’ve seen many car makers join the rush to develop solid-state batteries, with Toyota already showing a prototype car with solid-state batteries and plans to put them in production cars by 2025.

Aside from Toyota, EV early adopters Nissan are also working on solid-state batteries, and although it seems they’re a bit behind Toyota’s planned launch they’ve now opened a prototype production facility to help drive development.

Nissan is aiming to deliver a production model with solid-state batteries by 2028, and expects the price of those batteries to drop to $75 per kWh by then, and $65 per kWh soon after, making EVs as cost-effective to produce as ICE cars.

Nissan says Solid-State batteries are game-changing because apart from the lower production cost they have energy density twice that of lithium-ion batteries and a much shorter charging time.

Kunio Nakaguro, Nissan R&D VP, said:

The knowledge gained from our experience supports the development of all-solid-state batteries and we’ve accumulated important elemental technologies. Going forward, our R&D and manufacturing divisions will continue to work together to utilize this prototype production facility and accelerate the practical application of all-solid-state batteries.