Nissan X-Trail TWEAKED for 2026 with added ‘BUTCH’

The Nissan X-Trail is tweaked for 2026 with the return of the butch N-Trek model and just a single e-Power engine option.

The Nissan X-Trail may not be as big a seller in the UK as the Qashqai, but in most of the rest of the world it’s the other way around, so perhaps the arrival of a tweaked X-Trail for 2026 will redress that to a degree, although the range-wide updates are quite minor.

The biggest news for the X-Trail is the return of the butch X-Trail N-Trek trim, which comes with a more rugged front end, waterproof material for the seats, rubber floor mats and a reversible boot liner, ideal for those seeking a more outdoor lifestyle vehicle.

The regular X-Trail comes in a choice of Acenta Premium, N-Connecta and Tekna trims. all of which get tweaked grille, new bumper and new LED tail lights and a couple of new colour options – Sukomo Blue and Coastal Dune.

Inside, the changes are even more minor and include built-in Google Connectivity with Maps and Google Assistant, improved 360 camera, optional quilted leather and improved ProPilot Assist.

Under the bonnet, you now only have the choice of Nissan’s e-Power Hybrid in either FWD or AWD, producing 201bhp and 2120bhp respectively, as the 1.5-litre petrol has been dropped.

Nissan’s Cliodhna Lyons said:

Over 25 years of X?Trail, our customers have come to love its sense of adventure, practicality, and advanced all?wheel?drive powertrains. The new X?Trail delivers even more of these qualities, bringing stronger design character, smarter technology, and the confidence of Nissan’s unique e-POWER technology.

The 2026 Nissan X-Trail is now available to order with prices from £38,220