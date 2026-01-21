Omoda 5 SHS-H HYBRID arrives to take on rivals like the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro

The Omoda 5 SHS-H arrives as a ‘self-charging’ Hybrid aimed at rivals like the Kia Niro and Hyundai Kona. Costs from £25,740.

Omada has already delivered pure ICE and Electric versions of its compact ‘5’ model, and now the Omada 5 powertrain offerings are extended with the arrival of the Omoda 5 SHS-H HYBRID, a full ‘self-charging’ hybrid. And it costs from £25,740, undercutting the competition by a chunk.

The new Hybrid powertrain uses a 1.5-litre for-pot petrol engine paired with a small electric motor powered by a 1.83kWh battery to deliver 204bhp to the front wheels through Omoda’s DHT auto ‘box, delivering a 0-62mph time of 7.9 seconds and combined economy of 53mpg.

Looking pretty much identical to the ICE Omoda 5, the Hybrid version is marked out only by a new grille, new front bumper and new18″ alloys. and comes with the choice of Knight and Noble trim levels.

Knight trim (from £25,740) comes with 18″ alloys, full LED lighting, dual 12.3″ screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Voice Control and a suite of nannies.

Noble trim (from £29,240) adds a surround-view camera, Sony Sound, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated front seats and more ‘Convenience’ features.

Omoda’s Victor Zhang said:

The OMODA 5 SHS-H brings together the bold design and technology our customers already value, with the added benefits of a self-charging hybrid system that requires no change in driving habits. It’s a key next step as we continue to broaden our powertrain offering in line with what UK drivers are asking for.