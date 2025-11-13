Peugeot Polygon Concept HINTS at the next-gen Peugeot 208

The Peugeot Polygon Concept arrives as a hint for the next-gen 208 with gullwing doors, retro styling and ‘Hypersquare’ steering wheel.

The next-generation Peugeot 208 isn’t due for a year or two, but Peugeot has decided now’s the time to give us a strong hint of what’s in store. Say hello to the Peugeot Polygon Concept.

Just like many car concepts, the Polygon is an extreme take on what we can expect and comes with Gullwing doors and ‘Hypersquare’ electric steering and a design language set to influence future models from Peugeot.

Present and correct are Peugeot’s trademark ‘Claw’ lights, here reimagined as a trio of horizontal stripes on the nose and back end, powered by micro-LEDs which can be configured with changeable graphics and colours, with hints of the 205 in the C-Pillar.

Although the gullwing doors are extremely unlikely to be seen in any production 208, the ‘Hypersquare’ steering wheel probably is.

It’s a new take on Peugeot’s iCockpit, with the steering wheel a rectangle with a ‘Pod’ on each corner for functions – and it’s steer-by-wire, so no mechanical connection to the wheels – and steering ratio that changes with speed. It’s also said to reduce vibration feedback.

The interior also goes without the deriguer pair of screens, with the windscreen turned into a giant infotainment screen, there’s a raft of recyclable materials and seats with changeable cushions.

Peugeot says the steer-by-wire tech will arrive in production cars in 2027, likely on the next-gen 208. How much more of the Polygon Concept reaches production remains to be seen.