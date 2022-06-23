Polestar 5 EV to get 872bhp to take on the Porsche Taycan Turbo S

The Polestar 5, Polestar’s production take on the Polestar Precept Concept, will come with a new EV powertrain boasting 872bhp.

We know the Polestar 5 is at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, strutting its stuff up the Hillclimb over the weekend. But what we didn’t know, until now, is exactly what’s powering it. But now we do.

Polestar says the electric setup under the Polestar 5 boasts 872bhp and 664lb/ft of torque, complete with an 800V architecture for ultra-rapid charging. Which is quite a lot, even in the age of bonkers numbers for high-end EVs.

That sort of power will pitch the Polestar 5 right up there with the Porsche Tyacan Turbo S and Audi E-Tron GT, and, with its long wheelbase and swoopy shape, even up against the top end of Mercedes-AMG EQS offerings. Which is aiming high.

We know the Polestar 5 is the production take on the Poelstar Precept we saw a couple of years ago, and from what we can see it’s staying quite faithful to the concept – albeit without concept stuff like silly doors and supersized alloys – and is underpinned by a new Polestar Platform promising to be lightweight (well, for an EV) and with high rigidity.

Jörg Brandscheid, Polestar’s Head of R&D, said:

The new powertrain we are working on will set a new brand benchmark in our high-performing cars. Combining strong electric motor engineering ability with advances in light-weight platform technology is leading to truly stunning driver’s cars.

Despite the Polestar 5’s outing at Goodwood, it’s not expected to arrive as a production model until 2024.