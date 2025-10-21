Porsche Macan GTS Electric REVEALED with up to 563bhp

Porsche adds to its electric Macan offerings with the new Macan GTS EV, slotting in between the Macan 4S and Macan Turbo. Costs from £89,000.

Here in the UK you can, for a little while, still buy an ICE Porsche Macan, but in Europe, you can only get the new electric Macan after Porsche pulled it from sale last year, although, as Porsche retreats from its previous EV ambitions, there will be a replacement at some point, although probably not badged Macan.

So despite its newfound antipathy for EVs, Porsche is rolling out a new Macan Electric model to expand its offerings with the arrival of the traditionally most driver-focused model, the new Porsche Macan GTS Electric, sitting in the Macan EV hierarchy between the Macan 4S and Macan Turbo.

The Macan GTS borrows its back motor from the Macan Turbo to deliver 509bhp (and 563bhp using launch control), enough to hit 62mph in 3.8 seconds, 0.3s quicker than the Macan 4S and 0.5s slower than the Macan Turbo, on the way to 155mph, powered by the same 100kWh battery as other Macans and good for a 363-mile range.

The GTS also sits 10mm lower, with an electronic rear diff, new dampers and anti-roll bar, tweaked traction control and torque vectoring.

Cosmetic titivations include black exterior detailing, bigger side skirts, new bumpers front and back and 21″ alloys, with lashings of Race-Tex and leather inside.

Now on sale, the Porsche Macan GTS Electric costs from £89,000.