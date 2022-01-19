Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo – the ‘Practical’ Taycan – on sale in the UK

The electric Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, the Taycan ‘Estate’ goes on sale in the UK from £73,650, rising to £140,080.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but the arrival of the Panamera Sport Turismo five years ago turned what was a challenging design into a triumph, added a dose of practicality and dialled up the Panamera’s appeal considerably.

Bow Porsche has done the same with the Taycan, and added a stylish shed on the back to give us the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo without the ungainly butch bits and raised ride height found on the Taycan Cross Turismo.

With the UK already the second-largest market for the Taycan – almost a third of Porsches sold in the UK in 2021 were Taycans – the Sport Turismo will add to that, and there’s a wide range of price points too, with prices starting at £73,650 and rising to £140,080.

The entry-level Sport Turismo starts at £73,650 and comes with 241bhp and RWD, with the option to add the Performance Battery Plus with 375bhp for added cost.

Next up is the Taycan 4S Sport Turismo with 429bhp and AWD from £84,830 which also has the Performance Battery Plus option which ups power to 483bhp, with the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo coming in at £104,990 with AWD and 510bhp.

Finally, we get the ‘Turbo’ Taycans, with the AWD Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo delivering 616bhp and costing from £117,670, and the Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo costing a whopping £140,080.

The new Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo is on sale at Porsche’s UK dealers with first customer cars due in May.