Porsche Tyacan Turbo S takes Nurburgring EV lap record from Tesla Model S Plaid

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S, fitted with Performance Kit, takes the Nurburgring lap record from the Tesla Model S Plaid with a 7:33 time.

Even before the electric Porsche Taycan was officially launched, Porsche was on a mission to prove that an electric Porsche is still a Porsche, and it can set records just like an ICE Porsche.

So Porsche proved the Taycan could repeatedly do sprints to 124mph time and time again (unlike the Tesla Model S) without needing to recover between runs, and took the Tyacan off to Nardo to clock up 2,128 miles in 24 hours, including charging, to prove it could easily cross continents.

As if that wasn’t enough, Porsche took the Taycan Turbo off to the Nurburgring to set a new lap record for an EV of 7 minutes 42 seconds, although that was subsequently beaten by the Tesla Model S Plaid.

But now Porsche is back at the Nurburgring with the Taycan Turbo S fitted with the new Performance Kit and it’s reclaimed the record from Tesla with a time of 7 minutes 33 seconds for the 12.9-mile run.

The Taycan Turbo S was entirely stock, apart from the required roll cage and racing seats, but with the addition of the new Performance Kit.

The Performance Kit, currently only available in Germany for around £11k, adds 21″ RS-Spyder-design wheels and Pirelli P Zero Corsa sports tyres, and updated Porsche 4D Chassis Control.

Kevin Giek, Porsche’s Taycan VP, said:

This lap time not only shows how much potential lies in our new performance kit, but also confirms once again the sports car genes of the Taycan. The considerable power of the Turbo S, of up to 460 kW (625 PS), was a key factor in its success. With Launch Control active, the car maxes out at 560 kW (761 PS) from a standstill.