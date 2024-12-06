Raft of 5 STAR ratings in Euro NCAP testing including Volvo EX30, Lexus LBX and the MINI Countryman

The last Euro NCAP safety testing for 2024 saw a total of 15 cars tested, the majority of which received a five star rating.

As 2024 rolls to a close, Euro NCAP delivers its final safety rating for 2024 for 15 cars, of which, despite the tests relentlessly getting more onerous, the majority have received the maximum five-star ratings.

Smaller crossovers/SUVs did well, with the Volvo EX30, Lexus LBX and MINI Countryman all gaining five stars, although the MG ZS Hybrid could only manage four stars.

Moving up to larger SUVs, the new electric Porsche Macan, the Subaru Forester, Deepal 507 and Leapmotor C10 all gained five stars, and the bigger Mazda CX-80 hit the maximum rating too, although the latest Hyunda Santa Fe could only garner four stars in standard guise (but five stars if fitted with Hyundai’s safety pack. The new Audi A5 also gained five stars.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that the much-lauded new Renault 5 EV (and its Allpine A290 sibling) could only manage a four-star rating because of its adult occupant rating/

Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCAP, said:

As we close 2024 with this final set of safety ratings, these results highlight considerable progress across all vehicle classes, even as industry faces significant challenges.?Despite these pressures, many manufacturers remain steadfast in their commitment to improving road safety, integrating advanced technologies, and prioritising the protection of all road users.?Euro NCAP continues to support and guide these efforts, and we look forward to seeing how the industry tackles the challenges of 2025, driving innovation and raising safety standards worldwide.