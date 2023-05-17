Range Rover UPDATED with more powerful PHEV powertrains and 607bhp V8

JLR has updated the Range Rover with new more powerful PHEV powertrains, Midl Hybrid ICE and a new 607bhp V8 option for SV models.

It’s only eighteen months since the new Range Rover arrived, and there are probably buyers still waiting for delivery who jumped in early on as JLR struggle to build the new Range Rover thanks to supply chain issues.

But if you’ve been sitting on the waiting list for the Range Rover for what seems like an eternity, there’s a small silver lining with the arrival of a series of updates for 2023 which enhances the Rangie’s appeal further.

The Range Rover now has hybrid-only powertrains, upgraded Plug-in hybrid powertrains and a new more powerful V8 option.

A new electric motor for the PHEV models ups power in the P440e to 454bhp, in the process turning it in to the P460e, and the P510e now comes with 542bhp and is rebadged P550e, with the P550e now getting to 62mph in 4.8 seconds and boasting an EV range of 75 miles (59 miles in the real world, says Range Rover).

There’s also a new V8 option for the Range Rover SV with a thumping 607bhp – and badged P615 – and a bit of mild hybrid assistance for the regular V8 P530 to improve economy (a bit).

Other updates include JLR’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment, a new Country Road Assist system which brings clever adaptive cruise to twisty roads, a choice of four fixed speed options for off-road and a new SV Bespoke Commissioning Service to extract the maximum amount from rich buyers.

The updated Range Rover is now available to order with prices starting from £103,575. You can configure the latest Range Rover here.