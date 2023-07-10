Relive your childhood as the Tamiya Wild One turns into a full-size, road-legal, buggy

The Tamiya Wild One MAX is the full-sized take on the iconic Tamiya Wild One R/C car, fully road-legal and powered by batteries.

Whether you are of an age when remote-controlled cars in the eighties meant begging dad to buy one, or you were the dad being begged, just about every man (and some women) remembers the Tamiya Wild One fondly.

Now, as those lovers of 1980s remote-controlled cars are old enough to splash some cash for a bit of fun and nostalgia, the Little Car Company is cashing-in with a full-sized take on the Wild One with the Tamiya Wild One MAX, a full-sized version of the original toy car, fully road-legal and battery-powered. But it costs £42k. So you’ll need to be a proper nostalgia nut to splash out.

Not only is the Tamiya road legal thanks to its ‘Road Pack’ – which includes mirrors, wipers, windscreen, mudguards, lights and indicators – it also gets classified as a quadricycle thanks to its low weight (without the battery packs).

The battery capacity is just 14.4kWh, although range is said to be up to 124 miles, with power a tiny 38bhp and top speed just 62mph. So it’s no Ariel Nomad.

Other kit includes Cobra bucket seats for two, a 5.0″ screen, Brembo discs and Bilstein dampers.

Order for the Tamiya Wild One AX open on Thursday (13 July 2023) and the first 100 orders come as an uprated ‘Launch Edition’ model.