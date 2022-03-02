Renault adds the new Renault Captur Rive Gauche to the Captur range

The new Renault Captur Rive Gauche adds to the Captur range with a new model sitting at the top of the Captur offerings. Costs from £24,490.

It’s getting on for three years since the current Renault Captur arrived, since when we’ve had the plug-in hybrid Captur E-TECH and Captur R.S. Line and a new SE Limited to add to the Captur offerings. And now there’s a new Captur.

The new Captur is the Captur Rive Gauche, sitting at the top of the Captur range alongside the R.S. Line trim, and adding a raft of cosmetic titivations to add to its appeal.

The Captur Rive Gauche comes with a set of gloss black diamond cut 18″ alloys, black roof and door mirrors, black badging, gloss black skid plates and the option of Oyster Grey, Arctic White, Diamond Black or Flame Red Metallic paint job.

Inside, there’s more gloss black trim, as well as fake leather and cloth upholstery, wireless phone charging and 9.3″ EasyLink Infotainment. Standard equipment includes LED running lights, auto high beam, Climate and smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as parking sensors front and back with a rear-view camera, Lane Keep Assist and AEB. Engine choices are E-Tech Hybrid 145 or TCe 90 engines.

The Renault Captur Rive Gauche is now on sale with prices from £24,490. Just 800 are available in the UK.