Subaru Crosstrek is the NEW Subaru XV – Prices and specs announce

The Subaru Crosstrek arrives in the UK as an updated Subaru XV with improved ride quality and cosmetic updates.

The current Subaru XV has been with us since 2017, and despite regular updates for the previous model Subaru seemed to have forgotten the XV with a model that’s much the same as when it arrived six years ago.

But now the Subaru gets a comprehensive update – and is re-named the Subaru Crosstek – to help it stand up against more recent rivals.

Still with basically the same underpinnings, the new Crosstrek gets new bumpers and LED headlights, an extra dose of butch cladding and new alloys – 17″ as standard and 18″ on the range-topping Touring model.

There are also new air inlets on the front wheelarches to help improve stability and similar outlets at the back to reduce body sway.

Inside doesn’t get much change, but there is an improved seat design, a new 11.6″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and, sadly, HVC controls have moved to the screen.

The engine in the XV remains a 2.0-litre four-pot mild hybrid boxer, but actually produces less power than the XV with 134bhp on offer with drive heading for all four wheels through a CVT ‘box and getting to 62mph in a gentle 10.8 seconds.

There’s also an off-road X-Mode for off-road chops, and hill descent, with Touring models also coming with hill start and Intelligent and Sport modes.

There’s plenty of safety stuff fitted too, with Subaru’s Eyesight Driver Assistant Tech, Automatic emergency steering, lane keep and rear cross-traffic.

Priced at £34,290 for the Limited trim and £36,290 for the Touring trim, the new Subaru Crosstrek is now on sale in the UK.