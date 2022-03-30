This is the new Lotus Eletre SUV – Lotus are calling it ‘the world’s first electric Hyper-SUV’

Lotus reveals the new Lotus Eletre electric SUV, dubbed the ‘world’s first electric Hyper-SUV’ by Lotus, with at least 600bhp and 100kWh battery.

The last thing anyone would expect a few years ago from Lotus was a big, heavy SUV joining the ranks of its ageing sports car lineup. But then Geely arrived with pots of money and the Lotus future turned.

Lotus now has just one ICE sports car – the Lotus Emira – and an electric hypercar in the Evija, and now its the turn of the new Lotus SUV to put down its marker for a place at the top table of premium SUVs with the Lotus Eletre.

Billed as the ‘world’s first electric Hyper-SUV’ by Lotus, the Eletre isn’t a big and boxy SUV like a Cullinan or Bentayga, but a super sports SUV like the Lamborghini Urus. But it’s powered by batteries and electric motors, not a peachy ICE.

There are hints of the Evija in the Eletre’s design, a short-ish bonnet, massively sculptured flanks, steeply raked windscreen, panoramic roof and 23″ alloys.

The interior is like nothing we’ve seen from Lotus before, with a small steering wheel with paddles for driving modes and regen, big OLED displays, slick driver’s display and, thankfully, physical controls for the HVAC. And lots of room thanks to the new EV platform.

Accurate figures for the Eletre’s powertrain are still not clear, but it gets a battery pack over 100kWh, an electric motor front and back for all-wheel drive, and power levels starting at around 600bhp and rising to 750bhp. Lotus say the most powerful Eletre will hit 62mph in under 3.0 seconds, all tamed for use with air springs and adaptive damping.

Matt Windle, Lotus MD, said:

The Eletre is a bold and revolutionary new car, delivering on our commitment to move Lotus into completely new automotive segments as we widen our global appeal and accessibility. This is a momentous point in our history and a clear signal of our ongoing desire to transform our business. It is a true Lotus, and we’re confident it will delight performance car customers and offer a distinct alternative to the segment’s established players. The Eletre has the soul of a Lotus and the usability of an SUV. Alongside the Emira sports car, this is the perfect two-car garage from Lotus.

The new Lotus Eletre will go on sale soon with first customer cars arriving in early 2023. Expect prices to start from a bit under £100k.

Lotus Electre Photo Gallery