The Jaguar XJS is BACK as the TWR Supercat

TWR, run by the son of Tom Walkinshaw, delivers a first look at their restomod of the Jaguar XJS with 600bhp V12 and Manual ‘box.

Tom Walkinshaw Racing (TWR) was big back in the eighties and, in most people’s minds, associated with the Jaguar XJS, although they did much more than that.

What they did do though was deliver an aftermarket upgrade for the XJS which was bewinged and fettled and meant for the road. Although it was all a bit OTT.

Now, TWR is back, although it’s now run by Tom’s son, Fergus, and is planning to deliver its first car they’re calling a ‘Super GT’ take on the Jaguar XJS dubbed the TWR Supercat.

True to 1980s’ form, the TWR Supercat is bewinged and OTT with a somewhat cartoonish carbon fibre body bulging wherever it can and designed by Khyzyl Saleem in collaboration with Magnus Walker.

Details are still a bit thin on the ground, but TWR says the Supercat – unlike almost every other restomod which now comes with an EV powertrain – will be powered by a supercharged V12 good for more than 600bhp and come with a manual ‘box.

Fergus Walkinshaw said:

After more than two years of extensive design, engineering and development work, we are proud to unveil the design of TWR’s debut product. The outcome is a true drivers’ Super-GT built from the foundations of the iconic Jaguar XJS and appropriately named the Supercat.

Order books for the 88-run of the TWR Supercat are now open, with a full reveal due in the summer. Prices in the UK start at £270,000.