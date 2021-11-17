This is the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is revealed as the ultimate 718 Cayman, with 493bhp from its flat-six and costing from £108,000.

The sports car side of Porsche is going to have to go electric at some point, but before it does Porsche is determined to deliver peak ICE for the Cayman. And this is it – the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

If you thought the GT4 was about as good as the Cayman could get, the GT4 RS takes things to a whole new level as the most hardcore Cayman to date, taking the flat-six from the 911 GT3 to deliver a stonking 492bhp – 79bhp more than the regular GT4.

Sadly, perhaps, the only gearbox on offer is the PDK automatic, but it means you can hustle the GT4 RS to 62mph in 3.4 seconds – half a second quicker than the GT4.

But the GT4 RS isn’t just about shoving an extra 79bhp to the back wheels.

Porsche has been busy trimming weight (around 35kg) with carbon fibre for the bonnet and front wheel arches, removing some insulation, fitting thinner glass at the back and replacing the interior door handles with a fabric pull.

On the outside, the GT4 RS gets the 911 GT3’s swan neck rear wing which is adjustable for downforce, with a performance setting delivering 25 per cent more than on the GT4, with a roll charge as standard and Race-Tex trim for the interior. There’s also a Weissach Pack on offer which turns exterior trim to carbon fibre and a choice of forged aluminium or magnesium wheels.

If the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is a must-have for you, then you’ll need to be quick and have at least £108,370 to start to play. Expect your new 718 Cayman GT4 RS by spring next year.