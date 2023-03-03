Toyota Aygo X UNDERCOVER is a limited-run ‘Designer’ Aygo X

The Toyota Aygo X UNDERCOVER is revealed as a run of 5,000 Aygo X in collaboration with fashion brand Undercover. Costs from £20,095.

Despite reports of the death of the City Car due to costs as we are forced down the EV road, Toyota is having none of it.

Despite Peugeot and Citroen bowing out of the Aygo game for the latest generation, Toyota has soldiered on by turning the Aygo in this generation – revealed in 2021 – into a Crossover come mini SUV with the new Aygo X, starting at an affordable £16k.

Now, having rolled out the limited edition Toyota Aygo X Air Edition back in November to keep interest rolling on for the Aygo X, Toyota is back with a new Limited Edition model – the Toyota Aygo X UNDERCOVER.

Toyota has teamed up with fashion Brand Undercover, and its Japanese designer Jun Takahashi, to create this limited edition run (just 5,000 cars) based on the Aygo X Exclusive.

Toyota says the Aygo X Undercover is “inspired by Takahashi’s creative philosophies of non-conformity and breaking stereotypes” with a cosmetic makeover including 18″ black alloys with red accents, bi-tone grey body colour, UNDERCOVER brand seats, monogram-patterned mats, and Takahashi’s CHAOS/BALANCE catchwords on the roof decal.

Toyota’s Tadao Mori said:

We knew that UNDERCOVER could further expand the strong character of Aygo X and were excited to explore how Jun’s fashion language could be translated into the car development process. Fashion design and car design have a lot in common, but Jun introduced us to completely new ways of looking at colour and ideas for how to make more of everyday details to create something more interesting and unexpected.

The run of 5,000 cars is a Europe-wide allocation and we don’t know how many are available for the UK, but if you want one it’ll cost you £20,095 with a manual ‘box.