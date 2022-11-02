Toyota Aygo X Air Edition arrives with full-length canvas roof

The Toyota Aygo X Air Edition arrives as a limited edition version of the new Aygo X, with titivations including a canvas roof.

Small ICE and Hybrid City Cars are disappearing from the marketplace, but Toyota thinks there’s still a viable future so the latest version of the pocket-sized Aygo – now dubbed the Aygo X – was launched in the UK a year ago.

No longer a joint project with Peugeot and Citroen, the new Aygo X gets a bit of a higher ride height and some butch cladding to give it an urban warrior vibe to appeal to market wants, complete with a trio of trim options and a single 71bhp three-pot engine option.

Now we get a new version of the Aygo X with the Aygo X Air Edition to ticket the fancy of buyers, complete with a full-length powered canvas roof as standard.

Offered in the Aygo X’s four spice-themed colours of Juniper Blue, Chilli Red, Ginger Beige and Cardamom Green, the Air Edition comes with 18″ black alloys and coloured trim details, with the interior treated to the same colour accents on the seats, steering wheel, gear stick and console.

Equipment levels are the same as the Aygo X Edge including 8″ infotainment, auto wipers, reversing camera and parking sensors, as well as Toyota Safety Sense.

Only available to order online on Toyota’s website, the Aygo X Air Edition costs from £19,045 for the manual and £20,225 for the auto version. Or you could just buy a regular Aygo X Edge at £17,355 and add in the canvas roof option for an extra £895.