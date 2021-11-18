New Toyota Aygo X costs from £14,795 in the UK

Toyota’s new city car – the Toyota Aygo X – costs from £14,795 in the UK, rising to £20,740 for the range-topping Aygo X Limited Edition.

The received wisdom is that small city cars are going to disappear in the rush to go electric, with car makers unable to deliver them at affordable prices. But Toyota isn’t buying that.

So instead of binning the Aygo City Car, it’s come up with a new crossover version – the Toyota Aygo X – which marries city car with a bit of crossover butch to keep urban dwellers mobile and happy, although this time around Citroen and Peugeot have declined to share the Aygo so it’s a Toyota-only model.

Toyota now reveals the model line-up for the new Aygo X, and it consists of the entry-level Aygo X Pure, Aygo X Edge, Aygo X Exclusive and the Aygo X Limited Edition.

The Aygo X Pure (from £14,795) comes with 17″ alloys, auto lights, Air Con, 7″ infotainment, electric front windows and Toyota Safety Sense including Pre-Collison, Adaptive Cruise, Road Sign Assist, Auto High Beam and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Move up to the Aygo X Edge (from £16,495) and you also get 18″ alloys, Climate, auto wipers, 8″ infotainment, privacy glass, Fogs, bi-tone paint with black roof and the option of electric canvas roof.

The Aygo X Exclusive (from £17,715) adds cloth and fake leather upholstery, wireless phone charging, LED headlights, Keyless, 9″ infotainment and the option of JBL Sound and canvas roof, with the Aygo X Limited Edition (from £19,640) adding 18″ matt black alloys with orange highlights, butch sills and bumpers, electric canvas roof, heated part-leather seats and new paint jobs.

Whichever Aygo X you choose you’ll get the same 71bhp three-pot, with a five-speed manual ‘box as standard and CVT for an extra £1,100.

Aygo X pres-sales kick-off on December 1, with first customer cars due in spring 2022. The Aygo X Limited Edition will be an online buy only, but other models can be reserved for £99 online or at a Toyota delaer.