Toyota bZ4X electric SUV: Toyota tempts buyers with ‘Affordable’ finance options

Toyota is tempting prospective buyers of the new bZ4X electric SUV with a range of financing options and a free home charger.

Electric car sales continue to rise, although part of that rise is because buyers are being driven down the EV road by a shortage of ICE models available with a bearable lead time as car makers prioritise the manufacture of EVs and high-value cars as they struggle with Covid, Chips and now Ukraine.

But an EV is still out of the reach for the majority of car buyers because they simply cost too much, but Toyota is trying to address that with a range of buying options.

For private buyers, the offer is a bZ4X from £611 per month on a PCH contract with a £3,662 deposit, a package that includes three years of free servicing, a British Gas Centrica EV Home Charger with standard installation, six months access to the Toyota Public Charging Network and three years roadside assistance.

Alternatively, and with the same add-on benefits, you can get the bZ4X on a PCP deal for £699 per month with a £3,662 deposit but a charge of £12 per month for three years servicing, with business customers eligible for a £509 monthly payment and £3,052 deposit (but plus VAT) on a BCH deal.

There’s no question that with technology in EVs moving so quickly, it only makes sense to have a PCH deal or similar, but with the cost starting at £611 per month, that’s 25 per cent of the average monthly take home.

Still, if you can afford the payments, the Toyota bZ4X does look like a good option.