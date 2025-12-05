Toyota GR GT is a 641bhp Hybrid V8 set to CHALLENGE the Mercedes-AMG GT

Toyota reveals the GR GT (and GR GT3) as a flagship supercar in the mould of the AMG GT, with a 641bhp Hybrid V8.

Toyota is renowned for producing gazillions of reliable, well-built cars every year, appealing to mainstream buyers rather than those seeking thrills and performance.

But Toyota has performance DNA too, and recently has been delivering appealing hot hatches with Gazoo Racing (GR) branding. And now there’s a new GR in the Toyota stable with the arrival of the GR GT (and GR GT3 too for racing).

Clearly sitting in the same wheelhouse as the AMG GT, the GR GT (which appears to be branded a ‘GR’ model, with no sign of Toyota badges) is built on a new aluminium frame with CFRP panels and weighing in at a not ridiculous 1750kg.

Under the bonnet is a new Hybrid 4.0-litre V8 with dry-sump and rear-mounted eight-speed auto ‘box with electric motor promising 641bhp (or more) and 627lb/ft of torque all heading for the rear wheels. Toyota isn’t issuing performance figures, but they should be in the 3-4 seconds range 0-62mph and on to 200mph.

Measuring 4820mm long and 2000mm wide (and just 1195mm tall), the GR GT sits low and wide with a long bonnet, sitting on 20″ wheels with big Ceramic brakes and double wishbone suspension, with an interior in red leather and Alcantara, digital instruments, centre infotainment and a GR steering wheel.

Despite looking production-ready, the GR GT is still being developed and it’s likely to be 2027 before it goes on sale.