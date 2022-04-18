Toyota GR Supra getting manual gearbox option – OFFICIAL

Toyota has announced that the GR Supra will soon be offered with a manual gearbox option in addition to the current eight-speed auto.

It’s more than three years since Toyota revived the Supra badge with the new GR Supra, bringing with it a price tag of more than £50k and performance from a BMW 3.0 litre straight-six turbo good for 335bhp and 369lb/ft of torque.

That BMW power gave the GR Supra superior performance to its brother from another mother BMW Z4 thanks to shorter ratios and a bit less weight, with power going to the back wheels through an eight-speed auto as the only gearbox option.

Toyota followed up the six-pot GR Supra two years later with a 2.0-litre four-pot version good for 258hp and 295lb/ft of torque and a 0-62mph of 5.2 seconds, and it too was only available with an auto ‘box.

But now, Toyota has declared that they’re bowing to pressure from buyers to deliver a manual gearbox version of the GR Supra, a tailor-made gearbox that is ‘coming soon’.

Toyota hasn’t said yet whether the new manual ‘box will be available on both the six-pot and the four-pot, but they do say:

Developed to meet the demands of driving purists, the Toyota GR Supra Manual Transmission has been engineered to offer enthusiasts something that is closer to the Gazoo Racing DNA and will enhance the driving experience.

How will you tell a manual GR Supra from an auto GR Spupra without peeking in the cabin? By the badge on the back, which will be in red (on the photo above).