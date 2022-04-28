Toyota GR Supra with manual gearbox OFFICIALLY arrives – but only for the 3.0-litre Supra

The Toyota GR Supra can now be had with a new IMT manual gearbox, but it’s only available with the 3.0-litre BMW engine.

A couple of weeks ago, Toyota announced that it was bowing to customer pressure and planning to offer the GR Supra with a manual gearbox option. And now we have details, although no prices as yet.

But despite the arrival of the manual ‘box on the GR Supra range, it’s actually limited to just the 3.0-litre BMW lump, so it remains Hobsons on the four-pot GR Supra with only an auto ‘box on offer.

The new manual ‘box offers an Intelligent Manual Transmission (IMT) mode which, says Toyota, prioritises sporty performance, optimising torque when you hit the clutch for a gearshift, although it can be turned off if in Sport mode if you want to properly play.

To avoid any hint of sluggish take-off with the manual, Toyota has also shortened the final drive ratio to 3.46 to deliver the goods more effectively. Fitting the manual ‘box has also dropped the GR Supra’s weight by 38.3kg.

Toyota has also retuned the Supra’s brakes and suspension for better performance (across the range, not just the new manual model) and slightly re-jigged the centre console to make the gear stick sit in just the right place.

The GR Supra 2.0-litre Pro Auto remains the entry-level Supra, and Toyota says they expect the new manual 3.0-litre version to be the most popular version.