Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Plug-in Hybrid arrives to top the RAV4 offerings

The Toyota RAV4 gets a new range-topping model with the RAV4 GR Sport PHEV, with cosmetic titivations and sportier suspension.

The current Toyota RAV4 is a hybrid-only offering in the UK, with the RAV4 PHEV sitting at the top of the range. And now there’s a new PHEV – the RAV4 GR Sport Plug-in Hybrid.

The RAV4 is not an obvious choice for a sporty makeover, but even buyers of fairly conservative SUVs like the RAV4 do have a penchant for the modern equivalent of go-faster stripes, so Toyota is delivering what they want with this new RAV4, although it’ll cost you pushing on £50k.

On the outside, the RAV4 GR Sport comes with black wheel arch trims, side mouldings and tailgate adornments, new grille and fog light bezels, GR badging and 19″ black alloys.

Inside, there are sports seats in the front with faux suede upholstery, GR logos on the headrests, silver stitching and more GR Logos on the mats and steering wheel, power front seats with memory, wireless phone charging, heated steering wheel, Blind Spot, Panoramic View Monitor and Panoramic roof option.

Standard kit includes Toyota’s Smart Connect with 10.5″ screen, 12.3″ driver display, full suite of Toyota Safety Sense offerings including Emergency Steering and enhanced Pre-Collision, as well as tweaks to the suspension with stiffer springs and revised Shocks.

Power for the GR Sport comes from the same PHEV powertrain as the RAV4 Design PHEV, delivering 302bhp to all four wheels and good for 62mph in 6.0 seconds.

Now on sale, the new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport PHEV costs from £48,990.