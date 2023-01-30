Toyota was the best-selling car maker of 2022 – and just 0.24% were BEV

Toyota remained the world’s best-selling car maker in 2022, selling 10,483,024 vehicles, with VW in second place on 8.3 million.

Toyota may be behind the curve on EVs, with only the bZ4X out in the wild (and not without issues) and the ICE-based Lexus UX EV, although it has grand plans to deliver a plethora of EVs in the coming years, although that won’t be any time soon as it’s now developing a new EV Platform.

But despite the legislation-driven push into EVs, especially in Europe, Toyota continues to be the world’s best-selling maker, flogging 10,483,024 vehicles in 2022, made up of Toyota and Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino commercials, with VW more than two million behind despite its big EV push with its ever-expanding ID range of EVs.

Among the more than 10 million sales, Toyota did sell some 24,466 BEVs, accounting for just a bit over 0.2 per cent, although hybrids and PHEVs with batteries continue to account for a sizeable chunk of output, and just a few thousand FCEVs hit the road in 2022.

On the face of it, the figures appear to show Toyota’s reluctance so far to dive headlong in to EVs was the right move, seemingly waiting for the market to mature and technology, especially solid-state batteries, to get to the production stage before eschewing its hybrids for EVs.