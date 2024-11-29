Toyota Yaris UPDATED for 2025 – but they’re minor tweaks

Toyota’s best-selling Yaris has been updated for 2025, but the updates are very minor and there are no changes to powertrains.

We’re finally starting to see small electric cars hitting the market with stuff like the new Renault 5 and Hyundai Inster delivering more affordable EV options for private buyers with prices starting from around £23k.

That may have an impact on EV sales but if you’re not ready, or willing, to go electric, then for similar money you can grab a Hybrid Toyota Yaris with its well-proven powertrain, high build quality and familiarity. And Toyota has now announced a range of updates for the Yaris for 2025 to keep its appeal high and keep adding to the five million Yaris sold in Europe so far.

The updates are very minor and are pretty much cosmetic (actual trim specs with any additional equipment are yet to be announced), and there are no changes to the Hybrid powertrain.

Toyota has titivated the Yaris GR Sport (not the full-fat GR) to make it more ‘Gazoo’ with a new Storm Grey colour option available as a monotone or bi-tone option as well as new 18″ matt-finish alloys, with the interior getting red stitching, gunmetal grey accents and GR Spor logo on the headrests. The rest of the Yaris range gets a new Forest Green paint option also available as a monotone or bi-tone.

Under the skin, it’s still Toyota’s Dual Hybrid setup offering a 1.5-litre petrol with electric assistance and with either 114bhp or 129bhp going to the front wheels through a CVT ‘box.

We expect an increase in the current starting price for the 2025 Yaris when it goes on sale in the New Year, likely off-set by an improvement in spec levels which have not yet been announced.