UK car sales UP by 21% in September – but private Electric Car sales flounder

UK new car registrations rose to 272,610 in September 2023 – a 21% rise on 2022 – although sales of BEVs to private buyers continue to flounder.

New car registration grew in September – a traditionally busy month with the bi-annual plate change – for the 14th month of growth on the trot, with a rise of 21 per cent for a total of 272,610.

As has been the case recently, the rise in registrations was driven by Fleets, which rose by 40.8 per cent to 143,256, but Private sales did grow in September too but by a much smaller 5.8 per cent to 122,944.

As you’d expect, sales of electrified cars rose, with PHEVs up by 50.9 per cent, HEVs up by 30.7 per cent and BEVs up by 18.9 per cent. Which, for BEVs, means their market share dropped.

It’s also clear from the figures that Private buyers aren’t interested in BEVs, with private buyer registrations dropping by 14.3 per cent, and the rise of BEV sales overall only possible because of Fleet registrations.

Mike Hawes, SMMT boss, said:

A bumper September means the new car market remains strong despite economic challenges. However, with tougher EV targets for manufacturers coming into force next year, we need to accelerate the transition, encouraging all motorists to make the switch. This means adding carrots to the stick – creating private purchase incentives aligned with business benefits, equalising on-street charging VAT with off-street domestic rates and mandating chargepoint rollout in line with how electric vehicle sales are now to be dictated.