Vauxhall Grandland, Crossland and Insignia range simplified- and prices CUT

The Vauxhall Grandland, Crossland and Insignia get a simplified model range, additional equipment and a drop in prices.

It’s long been argued that car makers offer way too many trim options, confusing buyers with endless combinations and making production a bit of a nightmare too.

So Vauxhall has decided to make buyers’ choice easier – and production simpler – by cutting the available trim levels of the Grandland, Crossland and Insignia, and even adding a bit of extra equipment and dropping prices. What’s not to like?

The Vauxhall Grandland, Crossland and Insignia now come with the choice of three trims – Design, GS Line and Ultimate – with the Crossland now starting at £18,414, some £2k less than the previous base model.

Despite that, Vauxhall has added AEB, Forward Collison Alert, Lane Departure Warning and 16″ alloys to the Crossland, with the Crossland GS Line (from £20,840) adding stuff like 17″ alloys, Privacy Glass, 8″ infotainment and Climate and the Crossland Ultimate (from £24,515) throwing in 19″ alloys, LED headlights, heated front seats and Alcantara.

Prices for the Grandland start at £25,610 for the Design model (down around £600) with 17″ alloys, Climate, Lane Assist and 7″ infotainment included, with the Grandland GG Line (from £28,070) adding 18″ alloys, LED lights and 10″ infotainment, and the Grandland Ultimate (from £31,570) adding 19″ alloys, Pixel LED headlights, heated seats and seeing wheel and Alcantara.

The Vauxhall Insignia has to make do with just Design and GS Line models, with Design models (from £30,720) getting 18″ alloys, Climate and 8″ infotainment and GS Line models (from £33,975) adding 20″ alloys, Alcantara and Sports Seats.

The new Vauxhall Grandland, Crossland and Insignia models are now on sale, and you can expect Vauxhall to roll out the new simplified trim options across the rest of its range too.