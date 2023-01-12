Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX on the way with AWD and 335bhp

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz range will grow this year with the arrival of a performance GTX version with AWD and 335bhp.

It’s only six months since the VW ID. Buzz went on sale as a retro-inspired electric MPV, and by all accounts it’s selling well despite a starting price of around £60k in the UK.

But if you think £60k is steep for a VW van you ain’t seen nothing yet, because incoming are even more expensive versions, including a ‘Performance’ version.

Yes, despite being a VW Van MPV designed to ferry folks and stuff around in comfort, a performance variant is set to arrive so you can do the outdoor adventure bit at greater speed.

The VW ID. Buzz GTX is confirmed to arrive later in 2023 sporting VW’s most potent GTX powertrain with 335bhp sent to all wheels and delivering a more sprightly MPV adventure, with a modified interior, extra features and new paint jobs. At a price likely to head close to £70k, we’d guess.

Also on the way is a LWB ID. Buzz with an extra 25cm length and seven seats, with the rear two rows removable and Captain Chairs in the front, as well as an actual Camper Van version too in time.