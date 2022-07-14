Fancy the new electric VW ID Buzz ‘Camper’? You’re going to need £60k.

The recently revealed Volkswagen ID. Buzz ‘Camper’ costs from £57,115 for the ‘Buzz Life’ and from £62,995 for the ‘Buzz 1st Edition.

The new VW ID. Buzz arrived after a wait of five years back in March, and now VW has decided how much you’ll need to pay in the UK if you want the retro-inspired ‘Campervan’. And cheap it’s not.

With underpinnings knicked from the ID.3 and looks nicked from the original Type 2, it’s a combination which should appeal across the board, although with prices starting at almost £60k, it’s not exactly universally affordable.

All the ID Buzz models come with a 201bhp electric motor at the back powered by a 77kWh battery pack delivering an official range of 258 miles, with the starting point for the ID Buzz the ‘Life’ trim starting at £57,115 and coming with LED headlights, heated windscreen, Buzz Box Storage, Nav, 10″ infotainment and wireless charging.

Move up from the Life to the Style model and you’ll be paying £61,915, with the extra cost adding ‘IQ Light’ LED headlights, adaptive interior lighting and tailgate surround lighting.

The most expensive version, for now, is the Buzz 1st Edition which will cost you £62,995 with added safety, security and convenience stuff including 21″ alloys, Discover Max Nav, 12″ infotainment, and Comfort Seats with memory. But if you want the iconic two-tone paint job it’ll cost you an extra £1,800.

Order books are now officially open, and if you can live with the prices you can spec your new VW ID Buzz here.