Volkswagen offering £1k DISCOUNT on new EVs – but you can do MUCH better

Volkswagen is delivering a £1,000 discount on its entire EV range and big deposit contributions for PCP buyers. But you can do much better.

It’s no secret that car makers are subsidising EV sales with massive discounts (£4.5 billion in 2024, according to SMMT) as they struggle to come close to mandated numbers as we head towards an ICE ban on new sales in less than five years.

Volkswagen’s latest offer is a discount of £1,000 on its entire EV range – ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.7, ID.7 Tourer and ID. Buzz – from now until 3 March.

In addition, if you opt for a PCP contract with VW Financial Services, VW will chip in a deposit contribution ranging from £1,700 for an ID.7 or ID.7 Tourer up to £8,900 for an ID.5. Which sounds decent enough.

David Hanna, Head of Network Sales at Volkswagen UK, said:

We are really excited to offer this £1,000 saving to customers. We know lots of people are thinking hard about swapping their petrol and diesel cars for an electric alternative. We hope this offer helps to dispel any concerns they might have about affordability and persuades them that an award-winning electric Volkswagen is the best possible choice

But if you spend ten minutes browsing Autotrader, you’ll find some chunky EV discounts from VW dealers which make VW’s offers look rather paltry.

We found main dealers offering £6,900 off an ID.7, £9,000 off an ID.5, £7,020 off an ID.4 and £8.050 on an ID.3, all brand new unregistered models.

Whether the dealers offering these big discounts to shift EVs will deliver an additional £1k off with VW’s discount announcement and divvy up the deposit contribution, we don’t know.

But desperate times…