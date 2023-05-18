Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 celebrates 25 years of the Polo GTI

The Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 arrives as a titivated 2,500 run special to celebrate 25 years of the Polo GTI.

Despite the success of the Golf GTI, which arrived just two years after the original Golf in 1976, the VW Polo had to wait almost two decades to get a GTI version, and even then it was just a limited run of 2,500 in 1998, and it was 2006 before it became a proper Polo model.

But despite the Polo GTI only properly arriving in 2006 (and you could argue it was really 2010), VW prefers to refer to the 1998 limited-run Polo GTI as its genesis, so it’s time for a 25-year celebration model – the Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25.

The Polo GTI Edition 25 comes with lowered suspension, by 15mm, and tweaked dampers and springs, a set of 18″ Adelaide alloys, gloss black mirrors and roof and a ‘One of 2500’ graphic on the side. There are also red brake callipers, honeycomb grille and chrome tailpipes.

Inside, the regular tartan is replaced by black leather with embroidered GTI logos, gloss black trim and lots of red stitching.

Just like a regular Polo GTI, the Edition 25 comes with a 204bhp 2.0-litre four-pot driving the front wheels, with VW’s ADX virtual diff taming torque steer and hitting 62mph in 6.5 seconds.

VW’s Imelda Labbé said:

Volkswagen has a rich heritage and the Polo is one of our most iconic vehicles. GTI fans are very important to us and our anniversary model is a way of marking this milestone together with them: celebrating 25 years of power, performance, sportiness, and fun driving in the Polo class.

No UK prices for the Polo GTI Edition 25 yet, but based on German prices it’s going to be around £30k.