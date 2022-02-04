Volvo Electric Test Drive Hub at Eden Project open for EV test drives in C40 and XC40 Recharge

Volvo opens its first Electric Test Drive Hub at the Eden Project in Cornwall, offering test drives in the XC40 and C40 Recharge.

Whether or not the drive to get us all in to electric cars to save the planet is a sound argument or not – especially when you factor in the CO2 cost of building EVs and the higher levels of PM they generate – there’s no escaping the fact that the received wisdom is if you care for the planet you’ll go EV.

So Volvo’s decision to open their first Electric Test Drive Hub at the Eden Project in Cornwall is a sound one, playing on the eco-interest of its visitors to promote their range of EVs.

Of course, for now, Volvo only actually has two EVs – the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge – but both will be available to visitors to the Eden Project this year (although not between May and September).

The plan, apart from getting eco-minded visitors to the Eden Project – some one million a year – in to a Volvo EV, is to educate visitors about the benefits of EVs and how they can “protect the planet to create a safer future“.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo UK MD, said:

We are really excited to launch the new Volvo Pure Electric Test Drive Hub at the Eden Project. At Volvo, we recognise we have been part of the problem and are working extremely hard to ensure that our next generation of cars leave as little impact as possible. Our latest model, the C40 Recharge pure electric, demonstrates this commitment, right down to how it is manufactured and the amount of recycled material used within the car.

You can book a test drive of a Volvo EV at the Eden Project here, but note it’s closed from 9 May to 6 September 2022 and open Wednesday to Sunday only.