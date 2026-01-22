Volvo EX60 OFFICIALLY revealed – and it looks good enough to worry the BMW iX3

The new Volvo EX60 is officially revealed with three powertrain options, up to 671bhp and up to 503-mile range.

The Volvo XC60 is Volvo’s best-selling car of all time, with some 2.7 million sold to date, so its electric equivalent – the new Volvo EX60 now officially revealed – needs to be special, especiallly with strong competition for buyers’ hearts and wallets from a wide range of offerings, especially the new electgric BMW iX3, Mercedes GLC and Audi Q6, to name but a few.

In terms of how the new EX60 looks, it’s a typical modern Volvo with Thor headlights and a closed-off grille, with door ‘handles’ sitting under the window glass and a new treatment for the back end to improve aerodynamics.

Inside, it’s still Swedish minimal, but with a landscape infotainment instead of Volco’s usual portrait screen, with a slim horizontal driver display, a smallish steering wheel with some actual buttons but almost all functions controlled through the infotainment screen or by voice. The infotainment system is Google-based, with ultra-fast processors and Google Gemini built in.

The EX60 comes with a choice of three powertrain options and two trim levels (Plus and Ultra and Cross Country variant) with the entry point EX60 P6 (prices from around £56k) with a single rear motor good for 369bhp, powered by an 86kWh battery and promising range of up to 384 miles.

Next up – and likely the big seller – is the EX60 P10 (from £59k), which adds a motor at the front for AWD and 403bhp, with a 95kWh battery promising a 409-mile range and good for 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds.

Topping the offerings is the EX60 P12 (from £65k), which comes with dual motors delivering 671bhp, powered by a 112kWh battery and promising a range of 503 miles. It’s good for 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

All powertrain levels are as good as or better than the competition, helped by cell-to-body battery cells reducing weight, gigacasting reducing complexity and new hardware and software.

Håkan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo Cars, said:

The new, all-electric EX60 changes the game in terms of range, charging and price and represents a new beginning for Volvo Cars and our customers. With this car, we remove all remaining obstacles for going electric. This fantastic new car is also a testament of what we are capable of at Volvo Cars, with an all-new product architecture introducing new key technologies – mega casting, cell-to-body and core computing.

Customer deliveries of the P6 and P10 variants will start this summer, with the P12 and Cross Country following soon after that.