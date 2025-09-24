Volvo EX90 ‘FIXED’ with 2026 800-volt upgrade

The Volvo EX90 has been upgraded for 2026 with a new 800-volt architecture promising to resolve issues and improve performance.

As legacy car makers try to roll out EVs, it feels like many are ‘Beta’ models rolled out too quickly and full of bugs and issues. Like the Volvo EX90.

Trumpeted as a replacement for the ICE XC90, the EX90 finally went into production in 2024 after delays caused by software issues, despite which it has been plagued with software and hardware glitches and missing features, leading to Volvo taking a £900 million hit.

Now, Volvo has ‘fixed’ the issues with a 2026 upgrade for the EX90, which should make it the car it promised to be. Hopefully.

Key to the upgrade is a new 800-volt electric system, allowing faster charging, and a core computer upgrade improving safety and driver support systems, including safety alerts for slippery roads and problems ahead, as well as Emergency Stop Assist.

A new dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin-based core computer with 500 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second) promises improved safety and performance, further enhanced by data, software and AI, with the 800-volt system allowing improved performance and charging rates.

As well as these software and hardware updates, the EX90 now comes with the electrochromatic panoramic roof first seen on the new Volvo ES90.

Anders Bell, chief technology & engineering officer at Volvo Car, said:

The additional computing power enables us to harness the power of AI, data and software to further enhance safety and overall performance of the EX90. This means we can provide our customers with advanced safety and driver support features, along with continuous improvements to the infotainment and battery management systems – all delivered seamlessly over the air.

To placate those who’ve already got a glitchy EX90, Volvo is upgrading the core computer free of charge.