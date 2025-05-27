Volvo XC70: MORE details on Volvo’s new PHEV SUV with extended range

More details on the new Volvo XC70 emerge from China, confirming it as a long-range PHEV SUV and sitting above the XC60.

A couple of weeks ago, we learnt that the Volvo XC70 is about to return to Volvo’s range, this time as yet another SUV and boasting an ‘Extended Range’ powertrain.

Now, thanks to information and images supplied by Volvo to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), we get more details ahead of an actual debut for the XC70 expected in late summer.

Just as we thought after the original profile photo we had a couple of weeks ago, the new XC70 has morphed from a high-riding Estate in its original incarnation into a full-blown SUV looking much like a smaller XC90.

It measures 4815mm long and 1890mm wide, making it about the same size as the Hyundai Santa Fe and, unsurprisingly, midway between the XC60 and XC90.

We also learn that the XC70m is indeed a plug-in hybrid, utilising a 1.5-litre petrol engine and as yet undisclosed electric motor(s) powered by either a 21.2kWh or 39.6kWh battery with a range of 62 miles and 112 miles respectively.

That’s an impressive range for a PHEV on the face of it – and comfortably more than the 44 miles of EV range the 18.8kWh battery delivers in the XC90 T8 – but the range figures are on the Chinese CLTC cycle, and WLTP figures are likely to be more like 50 and 90 miles respectively.

As things stand, the new XC70 is supposed to be a China-only model, but with Volvo’s EV ambitions faltering, it does seem likely it will be offered in the UK and Europe too.