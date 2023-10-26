Want the new electric 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N? Then you’ll need £65k

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the first ‘N’ Performance EV from Hyundai, goes on sale in the UK in a single spec costing £65,000.

Back in the summer at the Goodwood Motor Show, Hyundai revealed their first electric ‘N’ Performance car – the Ioniq 5 N – and now the order books are open in the UK and the price is confirmed at £65,000.

As we learned back in the summer, the 5 N comes on the same platform as the regular Ioniq 5 with an 84kWh battery powering a pair of electric motors able to deliver up to 641bhp.

Performance is aided with an e-LDS at the back and N Torque Distribution, N Drift Optimiser and Torque Drift Kick.

The look of the 5 N is butched-up – as you’d expect from an ‘N’ model – but not too much, beefed-up brakes, active air flaps and stuff like the N e-Shift gearbox and N Active Sound to mimic the feel and sound of an ICE N.

Standard kit includes LED Projection headlights and LED taillights, 21″ alloys, orange callipers, privacy glass, new ‘N’ bumpers, N rear diffuser and active air flaps, with the interior getting dual 12.3″ screens, Alcantara/Leather seats, and heated seats all round, with other standard stuff including Heat Pump, OTA updates, a plethora of ‘Assistants’ and V2L.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK President, said:

IONIQ 5 N is truly the first EV for the driving enthusiast, combining not just high performance and precision handling but also using state of the art technology to provide an emotional connection so far missing in performance EVs.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is now officially on sale in the UK at £65k, with the only options being paint jobs – from £665 to £885 – and a Vision Roof at £1,250.